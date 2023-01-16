Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed authorities to identify areas more prone to earthquakes, particularly in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Kinnaur districts and to prepare a detailed report of landslides and sinking zones.

He also directed to identify the ‘black spots’ which were major cause of road accidents in the state.

Taking cognizance of the recent incident of land subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, the Chief Minister directed the officers to develop an advance warning system to mitigate disasters and improve the disaster management response capacity system.

Presiding over a high-level disaster management meeting at state Secretariat here, he stressed upon adopting the measures to strengthen the response and awareness system, besides preparedness at the institutional and individual level.

The Chief Minister also examined the damages and loss to life and property caused due to various disasters occurred during the past few years.

He was briefed about the sinking zones and landslide-prone areas and also took information regarding the preparedness measures adopted from time to time to overcome such incidents. He directed to enhance the support being provided to the state electricity board through the state disaster response fund and for the necessary amendment in state disaster relief manual.

Directions were issued for mapping of glaciers through new and advance technology and he also asked to conduct a study and submit the report of the areas more prone to earthquakes. The Chief Minister also asked to make proper therapeutic arrangement for the snakebites cases and to make sure that the areas more prone to snakebites are prioritised on the list.

Principal Secretary, Onkar Sharma, detailed about the earthquake prone areas and the state disaster management plan. A presentation was given focusing on the reasons behind sinking of Joshimath and also the relief and rehabilitation operations being carried out by the Uttarakhand government.

