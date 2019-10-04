Identify poorest of poor jobless in villages: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (IANS) Giving an impetus to the government’s flagship ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission’ scheme, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday declared all-out efforts to identify the poorest of the poor jobless in villages for employment.

He announced a free coaching scheme for candidates to prepare for Group C exams for public sector and government jobs.

Under the unique ’10 unemployed per village’ initiative, 10 of the poorest of the poor jobless are being identified in every village, he said, adding so far 134,104 such jobless youth had been identified, with 32,420 placed in private employment and 12,114 successfully skill-trained.

The Chief Minister was speaking at Chamkaur Sahib town while handing over appointment letters to some of the 116,556 youths selected for jobs and identified for self-employment or skill training.

He also interacted with successful students, most of whom have received salary packages of up to Rs 20,000 at job fairs.

Describing these jobs as stepping stones for the future success of the youth, the Chief Minister said the bulk of the jobs less than Rs 10,000 had gone to school drop-outs, thus helping to bring them out of the unemployment cycle in which they were caught as a result of their failure to complete their education.

He recalled that he himself had started his career in the Indian Army with a meagre salary of Rs 325, with just Rs 50 as high-altitude allowance.

Amarinder Singh expressed his appreciation at the success of the job fairs, which have so far seen 10.70 lakh placements or recruitments or self-employment opportunities.

The private sector has absorbed 3.75 lakh candidates, while 40,000 have been taken in by the government against vacancies, and the remaining have been facilitated self-employment, since the first job fair was held in August-September 2017.

The Chief Minister noted with satisfaction the growing success rate of these job fairs, pointing out that the rate had gone up from 5 per cent in the first job fair to 56 per cent in the fifth, indicating the high level of enthusiasm among the candidates as well as the companies in search of talent.

