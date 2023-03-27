INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Identity confusion’: Muzaffarpur jail officials release wrong prisoner

In a bizarre case of negligence at the Shahid Khudiram Bose jail in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, prison authorities in November last year released another person with the same name as the one whose release was ordered by the court.

While police managed to nab the wrongfully released person and sent him back to jail on Sunday, the state police’s Prison Cell has suspended an Assistant Jail Superintendent for negligence.

The police said that the entire incident happened due to the names of both the inmates being the same.

The incident occurred on November 20, 2022 when after a Muzaffarpur court had given an order to release Guddu Kumar, son of Ramdev Sahani of Shankar Patti village under Meenapur police station but the jail authorities had released another Guddu Kumar, son of Dhaneshwar Rai, and a resident of same village.

When the parents of the Guddu Kumar who was to be released learnt about the development, they approached the jail authorities but to no avail, and then wrote letters to the higher authorities.

When the matter comes into the knowledge of senior officials, they have asked for clarification from Jail Superintendent Brajesh Kumar, who initiated an inquiry into the matter and found the negligence of Assistant Superintendent-cum-entry incharge Priyanka.

In his report, he mentioned that Priyanka, without matching the name and address, released the other Guddu Kumar.

Based on the report of the Jail Superintendent, the Prison Cell suspended Priyanka.

