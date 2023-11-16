Identity of a newspaper is because of credibility of news: Himachal Dy CM

Presiding over the National Press Day function here on Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the identity of a newspaper or any journal is due to the credibility of the news content.

He said that truth, objectivity, transparency and impartiality are expected in journalism and the media has the responsibility of presenting important social events, information related to the work of the government and other information to the society on the basis of truth and facts.

Speaking on the theme ‘role of media in the era of artificial intelligence’, the journalist-turned-politician said the impact of digitalisation can be clearly seen in the field of journalism, particularly in the last two decades.

The role of social media in this is also continuously increasing, he said.

Agnihotri said there has been a sea change in the field of journalism and new technologies and techniques are being adopted by the media world.

The Deputy CM said the state government has also taken initiatives to incorporate new technology.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Information and Public Relations, Sanjay Awasthi, said that media has played an important role since Independence.

He said the human mind is capable of adjusting its perspectives in response to the changing conditions of its surroundings.

