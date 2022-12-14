HEALTHINDIASCI-TECH

Identity of those behind AIIMS cyber attack may be revealed only after NIA probe: IT Minister

The identity of those responsible for the cyber attack on the server of Delhi’s AIIMS would be known once the NIA completes its investigation in the matter, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

Responding to a question on the incident by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar during Question Hour, IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that in the case of AIIMS, its network had grown as a flat network over a period of time, and is now getting fully updated into a hierarchical system in which the users’ login password, privileges of administrator and other aspects are being redefined.

About the identity of the cyber attackers, Vaishnaw said: “That as and when the investigation by the NIA is complete, we would actually come to know who were the attackers. But definitely, we have taken all the required measures for making sure that the network is protected.”

AIIMS’ server had crashed on November 23, severely hampering the operations of the prestigious medical institute, which services millions of patients from across the country, including top politicians, bureaucrats and several important personalities. The incident had raised questions about safety of patients’ data and the possibility of it getting leaked to unscruplous elements.

On December 12, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had sought a thorough investigation into the matter while speaking in Lok Sabha.

