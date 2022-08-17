INDIA

Idgah Maidan Row: If Ganesh festival is not allowed, offering namaz will also be questioned, says CT Ravi

NewsWire
0
0

The Idgah Maidan row surfaced again in Bengaluru on Wednesday after BJP’s national general secretary C.T. Ravi said that if Ganesh festival cannot be celebrated in the ground, allowing offering namaz there will also be questioned.

Talking to reporters here, BJP MLA Ravi said the Idgah Maidan belongs to the revenue department, and the decisions pertaining to the ground have to be taken by it.

The celebration of Ganesh festival began during the British rule, he claimed.

“When permission is denied for installing Ganesh idol in the premises of Idgah Maidan, it becomes a matter of rights. The revenue department will have to take a call over granting permission. And I would say that permission should be given,” Ravi said.

“I request the authorities to accord permission for the Ganesh festival. If it is denied, questions will be raised as to how can people be allowed to offer namaz there? If namaz is allowed, Ganesh festival should also be allowed,” Ravi said.

Ganesh festival will be celebrated from August 31 all over the country. Hindu organisations are preparing to celebrate the festival in the premises of Idgah Maidan, which has turned into a controversial site.

Congress MLA Zameer Ahamad Khan had said that Ganesh festival celebration should not allowed at the Idgah Maidan.

20220817-230004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP, RSS want one ideology, culture to prevail in India, Cong...

    Maha daily Covid toll sees new peak, case tally crosses 59...

    TN hotel industry hit hard by ban on dining out

    Coal consumers highlight spiralling coal auction prices, seek urgent relief