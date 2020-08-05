IDP Education hosts virtual fair to help students study abroad

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) To address various challenges faced by the students around their abroad plans due to Covid-19, IDP Education, a global leader in international education services, on Wednesday announced to host a virtual education fair from August 10 to October 10 in the country.

Over 150 leading institutions from Australia, the UK, the US, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland will participate in the virtual education fair to interact with Indian students and help them with their overseas education plan.

IDP Education said the aim of the initiative is to solve the concerns of students and help them connect with their preferred institutions over a one-on-one video call from the comfort of their homes.

“IDP offers Indian students the right advice and top-quality assistance to choose the right course and institution in Australia, UK, U.S. Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland to meet their career aspirations,” Piyush Kumar, Regional Director (South Asia), IDP Education, said in a statement.

“IDP has over 700 world-class institution partners across these six destinations and is best placed to offer students the choice to find the course most suited to them,” he said.

Through this virtual fair, students can apply directly to the institutions of their choice and get detailed information on scholarships, ranking, visas, etc. by IDP’s experienced and certified education experts over a one-on-one video call feature.

“We understand that shortlisting an institution and working through the application process can be a bit challenging for students. Our goal, therefore, is to assist and guide them through all the steps from the initial exploratory stage, application submission to safe arrival on campus,” Kumar said.

–IANS

ds/na