INDIA

IED defused at J&K’s Baramulla

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other security forces, on Wednesday destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) found in Pattan area of Baramulla district, thereby thwarting an untoward incident, officials said.

“The joint teams of police, army (29RR), and CRPF (45Bn) detected an IED on Srinagar-Baramulla NHW near PDD Office Pattan.

“Soon after the detection of the IED, traffic was halted and the movement of people was restricted. The Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to spot and the IED was destroyed without causing any damage,” an official said.

Police has registered a case and further investigation is in progress.

“The timely recovery of the IED thwarted an untoward incident and has scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorists to derail peace and harmony,” te police said.

20221214-194402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘All-party meet convened by K’taka Guv unconstitutional’

    Onus on govt to run Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

    Gadkari announces projects worth Rs 1.6L crore for NE

    MHA to brief working of Assam Rifles before House panel