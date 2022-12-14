Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other security forces, on Wednesday destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) found in Pattan area of Baramulla district, thereby thwarting an untoward incident, officials said.

“The joint teams of police, army (29RR), and CRPF (45Bn) detected an IED on Srinagar-Baramulla NHW near PDD Office Pattan.

“Soon after the detection of the IED, traffic was halted and the movement of people was restricted. The Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to spot and the IED was destroyed without causing any damage,” an official said.

Police has registered a case and further investigation is in progress.

“The timely recovery of the IED thwarted an untoward incident and has scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorists to derail peace and harmony,” te police said.

