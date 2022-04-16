INDIA

IED detected, defused in J&K’s Rajouri

NewsWire
0
0

The security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) on Saturday in J&K’s Rajouri district.

“Security forces today detected an IED which was planted by militants on Rajouri Gurdas road.

“The IED was taken to a safer location and then destroyed,” said the police.

The police had received intelligence inputs regarding a terror activity. “A credible input was received that some suspicious movement has taken place in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri Gurdan road.

“Teams from the army and police launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area in the early morning hours today.

“A suspicious object was found lying alongside the road which turned out to be an IED. Bomb Squad of police later took it in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs.

“Through a controlled explosion the IED was destroyed”, police said.

20220416-092003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Peshawar mosque suicide blast toll rises to 56

    Fashion tips for bachelors

    Mosque in Hyderabad providing free healthcare to poor

    Labourer falls to death from under-construction building in Delhi