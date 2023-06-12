INDIA

IED detected in J&K’s Kupwara district

NewsWire
0
0

An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected on Monday by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Officials said that a road opening party (ROP) of the BSF detected an IED in Bhatpora village of Handwara tehsil this morning.

“The IED was hidden under a road culvert. A drone was employed to detect the exact location of the IED.

“A bomb disposal squad was immediately called in to defuse the IED,” officials said.

It must be mentioned that IEDs are planted on roads and highways by terrorists to target vehicles of the security forces and VIPs moving on such roads.

In order to prevent terrorists from triggering these IEDs, ROPs of the security forces are moved out with the first light to sanitise roads and highways and detect any hidden explosive device planted by the terrorists.

20230612-103202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP announces candidates for 3 LS, 16 Assembly bypolls

    J&K Lt Guv invites political leaders to discuss smooth conduct of...

    Avinash Sable credits Sports Ministry’s support after creating a national record...

    Nothing on record to show Tharoor incited Sunanda Pushkar to commit...