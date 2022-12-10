SOUTH ASIAWORLD

IED explosion kills 1, wounds 8 in Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

At least one person was killed and eight others were wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, police said.

According to police officials in the area on Saturday, the blast happened in a local market in the Awaran district of the province, killing a shopkeeper on the spot and injuring several others.

The IED was planted in a shop and was detonated with a remote-controlled device, said the police, adding that a woman and a child are among the injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site immediately after the blast and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the surroundings to arrest the culprits.

Taking notice of the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack and sought a report from the concerned authorities.

The official said that innocent shoppers were targeted in the attack and the culprits will be arrested soon and prosecuted as per the law.

A banned militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.

20221211-013603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australia much better prepared for subcontinent pitches now, says Khawaja ahead...

    Pak floods damage iconic Mohenjo-daro ruins

    US company’s tech abused by Indian govt to spy on Pak,...

    Sri Lanka name T20 World Cup squad; injury concerns for Chameera,...