INDIA

IED filled with RDX seized in Punjab, two held

Averting a possible terrorist attack, Punjab Police on Sunday arrested two people and recovered an IED, filled with RDX and packed in metallic box, weighting over 2.5 kg from Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran district close to the Pakistan border.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was equipped with timer, detonator, battery and shrapnel.

Those arrested have been identified as Baljinder Singh and Jagtar Singh. The police have also recovered a motorcycle and two mobile phones from their possession.

Baljinder Singh was working as a nursing assistant in a private hospital in Ajnala, while Jagtar Singh is a labourer. Both were involved in the alleged terrorist act for money and drugs, a police official said.

Their arrest came three days after four persons were arrested with recovery of three IEDs packed in a metallic case (2.5 kg each) and one pistol from Karnal by Haryana Police following the inputs from Punjab Police.

Divulging details, ADGP, Internal Security, R.N. Dhoke said the police in Tarn Taran had a received a tip-off that the duo carrying explosives were planning to carry out a blast.

SSP Ranjit Singh sent police teams to conduct raids in the area and the accused were arrested with an IED in metallic box when they were going on a motorcycle, he said.

As per the SSP, initial investigation revealed that the accused had gone to retrieve the IED on the instructions of their accomplice, Jobanjit Singh, who is facing criminal cases and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

The SSP said a bomb disposal team later defused the IED, laden with nearly 1.5 kg RDX.

