An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from the Jammu railway station on Thursday and defused, officials said.

Officials said that on Infantry Day, a major tragedy was averted after an IED was recovered from railway station premises today.

“The IED was recovered from the taxi stand located in the station premises and the bomb disposal squad was called in to defuse it.

“Seeing a large number of police and security forces inside the railway station premises, people grew panicked, but there was no untoward incident as the IED was safely defused,” an official said.

20221027-180805