‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer will soon be seen in a new music video titled, ‘Baarishein’. This is a romantic song shot in Dubai.

Ieshaan and Miesha will be seen romancing each other in the track. Post Bigg Boss, this is their first project together. The two closely bonded on Bigg Boss 15 and have admitted to being in a serious relationship.

When asked about shooting the song in Dubai, Ieshaan said: “Well, while shooting the song, it was absolutely fantastic. We were shooting in Dubai.

“Honestly, I always wanted to shoot in Dubai as it is my favourite destination and apart from that this was the very first project featuring me and Miesha post Bigg Boss so we are very excited for this.”

Elaborating on his experience while shooting for the song, he added: “All the chemistry that Miesha and I had in Bigg Boss, we have showcased it in Baarishein.”

“We are really proud of it as we’ve been working really hard, so yes this is really special for us and it’s going to be special for the fans as well as they will be witnessing our chemistry for the very first time on screen post the show.”

Baarishein features Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer. It is directed by Shabby and the music is by Bhagirath Bhatt and Bhavik Patel. The song is sung by Nihal Tauro and it is slated to release on July 7.

20220704-162404