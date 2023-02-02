INDIALIFESTYLE

If accused is dead, fine can be collected from successors: K’taka HC

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka High Court in an important judgment stated that the fine can be collected from the property or from the successors who inherit from the accused even after his death.

The bench headed by Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar gave this order on Wednesday while looking into the petition by late Tottile Gowda from Hassan. He had submitted the petition when he was alive.

The bench stated that the petitioner will not get an exemption from accountability of paying fine as per the court order even in case of his death.

No family member has submitted the petition after the death of the petitioner to continue the case. The counsel for late Tottile Gowda submitted that legal heirs do not want to continue the petition. The successor of the property should have to pay the fine amount, the bench said.

The Additional Sessions Court of Hassan has imposed Rs 29,204 fine under the Sections 135, 138 of the Electricity Act, 2003 convicting petitioner late Tottile Gowda on December 12, 2011.

Tottile Gowda filed an appeal before the High Court and questioned the order of the lower court then. But, Tottile Gowda died while the petition was being heard in the High Court.

The High Court quashed the appeal petition in the backdrop of the death of petitioner. The court had also ordered to collect the fine amount from the property or from the successors of the property.

20230202-084003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab CM to showcase investment opportunities in Chennai, Hyderabad

    Blood donation our responsibility to help each other: Mandaviya

    SC seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking independent Indian Environment Service

    Kerala HC denies anticipatory bail to elusive female ‘advocate’