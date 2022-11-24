INDIA

‘If animals can’t make choice, can they have liberty?’: SC during hearing on pleas against Jallikattu

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Thursday while hearing petitions challenging a Tamil Nadu law allowing ‘jallikattu’, queried if the animals cannot make a choice, can they have liberty?

Some of the petitioners, who have challenged the Tamil Nadu law, contended before a five-judge constitution bench, headed by Justice K.M. Joseph that perpetuating cruelty cannot be permitted and the bull-taming sport leads to injuries and even fatalities of animals as well as humans.

Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival.

The bench, also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C.T. Ravikumar, is considering five questions, which was referred to it in February 2018, by a two-judge bench of the apex court.

One of the questions referred to the five-judge bench reads: “The Tamil Nadu Amendment Act states that it is to preserve the cultural heritage of the state of Tamil Nadu. Can the impugned Tamil Nadu Amendment Act be stated to be part of the cultural heritage of the people of the state of Tamil Nadu so as to receive the protection of Article 29 of the Constitution?”

The bench, during the hearing, noted that the Act seeks to prevent cruelty to animals, and cited boxing and fencing, which might lead to injuries.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing petitioners in three separate pleas, said it is about choice and a lack of choice and added that when one enters any sports wilfully, the possibility of injury exists but the person has taken a conscious decision.

At this juncture, the bench asked: “If the animals cannot make a choice, can they have liberty?” Luthra submitted that in reality there are animal fatalities as well as injuries in ‘jallikattu’. He said when someone is inducing fear among animals, it is inherently cruel and cited several provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The five-judge constitution bench commenced hearing arguments on a batch of petitions challenging the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing “jallikattu” and bullock-cart races, respectively. The arguments in the matter will continue on November 29.

Tamil Nadu had amended the central Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 to allow jallikattu and this law has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

20221124-223601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple helping Indian kids learn art of storytelling via iPhone camera

    IMF reposes faith in MD, says no conclusion on ‘improper’ role...

    PM blesses music couple Mithoon Sharma, Palak Muchhal on their wedding

    New Congress President will have to settle Rajasthan CM issue