Reacting to Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade’s statement that the party will win

both Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections even if opposition unites, the Congress on Wednesday attacked saffron party stating if that was the case, then why it did not ask defectors to resign and contest on BJP symbol.

“Even if the opposition unites and come together to fight against us, we will win both seats. It is proven in all elections,” Tanavade had claimed on Tuesday.

Responding to Tanvade’s claim, GPCC president Amit Patkar said: “Arrogance is at full display in BJP President Sadanand Tanawade’s statement downplaying opposition’s strength for Lok Sabha elections. He needs to remember that 67 per cent of Goans are against BJP and Pramod Sawant’s government is full of defectors.”

“If he (Tanavade) is so confident about the double engine government’s so-called development, why did not he ask the eight defectors to resign and contest on BJP symbol,” Amit Patkar asked.

On September 14, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes merged the state Congress legislature party into the BJP, reducing Congress’ strength to three MLAs in the 40-member House.

“Sadanand Tanawade should show his arrogance with the Chief Minister and compel him to provide 50,000 jobs to the deserving unemployed youths of Goa as promised by BJP,” Patkar said.

“He should use his rudeness with the corrupt Ministers and put an end to the ‘Mission Commission’ of the BJP Government,” Patkar said.

Patkar alleged that BJP in Goa, ever since coming to power, has always tried to suppress the voice of the people. “The double engine government is all out to destroy Goa. People will teach them a lesson,” Patkar alleged.

