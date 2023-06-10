INDIA

If Godse is India’s good son so are Veerapan, Vijay Malya, Dawood Ibrahim: JD(U) MLC

NewsWire
0
0

A day after Union minister Giriraj Singh stirred a controversy by calling Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse a good son of India, JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Saturday shot back saying by this metric even Veerapan, Vijay Malya, Dawood Ibrahim and dacoits of Chambals are.

Giriraj Singh made the remark during his two-day visit to Dantewada in Chhattisgarh on Friday. “If Nathuram Godse is a murderer of Gandhi then he is a good son of the country. He was born in India unlike Babar and Aurangzeb who were attackers of the country.”

Slamming Singh, Kumar said, “The killer of our father of the nation can never be a good son of the country.”

“Anybody calling Nathuram Godse a good son of India, is a blot on our country. How can a killer of our ‘Father of the Nation’ be a good son of the country? And if Godse is the good son of the country then Veerapan, dacoits of Chambal, Vijay Malya, Dawood Ibrahim too should be called so,” Kumar said.

“BJP leaders glorifying the murderer of Gandhiji reflects their ill-political culture. They lack the knowledge of history,” he added.

20230610-144206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajasthan: SDRF rescues 161 people from flood affected districts

    He is India’s No 1 opener, says Irfan Pathan on Shubman...

    Today being Diwali, Sidharth Malhotra to take a break from his...

    PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of hydropower projects in Himachal