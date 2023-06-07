ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘If I ever fall in love, age won’t matter,’ says Vandana Rao

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Vandana Rao, who plays Chitra in ‘Na Umar Ki Seema Ho’, feels age shouldn’t be the criteria for love.

The show has made all people believe that love has no barrier. When love is true, age doesn’t matter.

Asked if she would like to ever fall for a person who’s much elder than her in real life, Vandana said: “of course yes! If ever fall in love, definitely age would never matter to me. It’s about the person and the love.”

“What if a person is around your age, but he’s not loyal and is disrespectful, will you happy in that relationship? No, right? Age doesn’t matter when you are in true love with each other. It’s all about mutual understanding and your unconditional love.”

She added: “This show stands strong for the belief. The show is changing mindset for sure as people are absolutely loving it and shaping their minds to accept love as love with no society pressure or any taboo about age differences. In the end only love matters.”

‘Na Umar Ki Seema Ho’ airs on Star Bharat

20230607-120602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    John Abraham is ‘waiting for wardrobe’, poses with just a pillow!

    When Preity Zinta got papped by Katrina Kaif!

    The making of ‘Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?’ according to Katherine Haywood

    Parineeta Borthakur enjoys a reunion with school friends