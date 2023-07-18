India batter Prithvi Shaw said he has started enjoying being alone, adding that people harass him whenever he steps out.

He also said that he was disappointed when he was dropped from the Indian team but decided to move forward.

Shaw’s rise to the top was expectedly smooth. He won the Under-19 World Cup as captain and marked his international debut with a Test century.

However, despite all the performances, he hasn’t been able to cement a place in the national side.

He has not played an international match in the last two years despite making his Test debut in 2018. He had a dismal IPL 2023, where he managed to score just 106 runs in eight matches, averaging just 13.25.

“When I was dropped (from the Indian team), I didn’t get to know the reason. Someone was saying it could be fitness. But of course I came here (to Bengaluru) and cleared all the tests at the NCA, again scored runs and again came back to the T20 team. But again didn’t get a chance in the West Indies. I’m disappointed but you just have to move forward,” Shaw was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

He said he likes to stay in his own zone, insisting that he is scared to share his thoughts as all of it comes up on social media.

“As a person, I just like to be in my own zone. People say a lot of things about me. But those who know me, know how I am. I don’t have friends, I don’t like to make friends. I’m scared to share my thoughts. Somehow all of it comes up on social media. I’ve very less friends, only a couple of friends, and even with them I don’t share everything, only a few things,” Shaw added.

“If I go out, people will harass. They will put up something on social media, so I prefer not to step out these days. Wherever I go, trouble follows. I’ve stopped stepping out altogether. These days, I’ve been going alone even for lunches and dinners. I’ve started enjoying being alone now.”

Shaw is all set to turn up for Northamptonshire for the remainder of the County Cricket season in England and will also be a part of the Royal London One-Day Cup which starts in August.

