Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while taking a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan said the latter has gone mad after seeing that he was losing power.

Reacting to the premier’s address to the nation on Friday, Maryam Nawaz in a series of tweets said that someone should tell him (Khan) that no one else but his party ousted him from power.

She said if Khan likes India so much, then he should leave Pakistan and move there.

Maryam Nawaz said that the India Khan is talking about, there were 27 no-confidence motions against the various Prime Ministers but no one has played with the constitution, democracy and ethics.

“Vajpayee lost by one vote, went home – did not take the country, constitution and nation hostage like you,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

“This is the first time I have seen someone crying for power like this. He is crying that no one came out for him.”

