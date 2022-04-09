SOUTH ASIAWORLD

If Imran likes India so much, then he should leave Pak & move: Maryam Nawaz

NewsWire
0
0

Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while taking a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan said the latter has gone mad after seeing that he was losing power.

Reacting to the premier’s address to the nation on Friday, Maryam Nawaz in a series of tweets said that someone should tell him (Khan) that no one else but his party ousted him from power.

She said if Khan likes India so much, then he should leave Pakistan and move there.

Maryam Nawaz said that the India Khan is talking about, there were 27 no-confidence motions against the various Prime Ministers but no one has played with the constitution, democracy and ethics.

“Vajpayee lost by one vote, went home – did not take the country, constitution and nation hostage like you,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

“This is the first time I have seen someone crying for power like this. He is crying that no one came out for him.”

20220409-114805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taliban human rights abuse: Draft resolution by Pak led OIC more...

    Nepal PM’s party members won’t attend floor test

    Afghans protest against freezing of assets

    Jailed Chinese scribe who exposed Covid in Wuhan nominated for award