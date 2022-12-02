A retired district judge, Vasantha Mulasavalagi has created controversy in the state after he said that Hindus survived in India because the Muslims rulers let them be.

“If Muslims had opposed Hindus during the Mughal rule not a single Hindu would have been left in India…They could have killed all Hindus. Though they ruled over for hundreds of years, why Muslims remain a minority?” said Mulasavalagi.

The retired judge made the controversial statements in a seminar titled ‘Has objectives of the Constitution been fulfilled?’ at Vijayapura city in the state. The statement went viral on social media. The seminar organised by Raastreeya Souharda Vedike and other organisations was held on Thursday.

“Those who claim that Muslims have done this and that, must know what 700 years of history of Muslim rule in India tells,” he said. “Mughul king Akbar’s wife remained a Hindu and she did not get converted to Islam. Akbar had built a Krishna temple in his courtyard. People can see this now also,” he said.

He further said, “Hindu Gods, Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, are just characters in a novel. They are not historical personalities.” The retired judge further said that emperor Ashoka was the real historical figure.

“In Uttarakhand, the images of Buddha were depicted on Shivling. The Buddhist followers had filed a petition in this regard. It is maintained that temples have been converted into mosques. Before temples were built, emperor Ashoka had built 84,000 Buddha viharas. Where did they go? It had happened during the course of time. Can it be made a big issue?” Vasantha Mulasavalagi asked.

“The objectives of the constitution are clear and accurate. The suspicions are created as the system is failing to fulfil the objectives of the constitution. The young generation must turn vigilant and active in this direction to end this,” he maintained.

“There was a law in 1999 to maintain the status quo and to keep the temples, churches and mosques as they are. Despite this, the district court has given contradicting verdict in this regard,” he said.

“We have to think about the contemporary scenario. We should not go back. We have to raise our voice rightfully,” he maintained.

Arali Nagaraj, another retired judge opined that there should be an affidavit by all the candidates that after winning elections they won’t change the party. “There is a need for the formation of such a law. Before Independence, patriotism was at greater levels in the country. Presently selfishness has taken over,” he added.

20221202-121423