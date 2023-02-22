ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

If not an actor, Anchal Sahu would be in the medical profession

‘Parineetii’ actress Anchal Sahu reveals that if not an actor, she would’ve been in the medical profession.

Anchal said: “My sister is in the medical profession and she has been an inspiration for me. Watching her treating the patients, I feel that she is doing a great thing.”

“Since childhood, she has been a motivation in my life, so if not an actor, I would be in the medical profession. I would have tried this as an alternate career choice for myself because personally, I have an interest in the medical field,” she added.

The actress is known for her performance in shows such as ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ and ‘Barrister Babu’.

Talking about acting, Anchal said that although she was interested in the medical profession, entertainment industry has given her a lot and she has received a lot of love from the audience which matters to her.

“Now that I have opted a career in acting, there is no turning back. I now enjoy seeing myself on screen. I am happy that I am able to put my best foot forward in the entertainment industry. The kind of enormous joy and satisfaction I get to see the feedback from the audience is unmatchable,” she concluded.

