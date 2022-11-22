INDIA

If one party in Muslim marriage is a minor, offence will come under POCSO Act: Kerala HC

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala High Court ruled that if one of the parties in a Muslim marriage is a minor, the offence will come under the POCSO Act.

In his ruling releated to a case, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said that in a marriage between Muslims, if a minor is there, it cannot be excluded under the Pocso Act.

The judge is the son of retired Justice K.T. Thomas who had turned down the bail plea of a 31-year-old Muslim man from West Bengal in a case registered against him by the Thiruvalla Police in August this year where he was alleged to have “kidnapped” a 14-year-old girl.

The case surfaced when the local health authorities at Thiruvalla registered a complaint that a girl nearing 16 years (as per Aadhaar Card records) had come for an injection and was found out to be pregnant.

But Rehman claimed that the wedding took place at his home state in March 2021 under the Muslim law, but the police informed the court that according to her parents no such marriage had taken place.

However the court, which pointed out that Muslims who attain puberty were allowed to marry under their traditional law, but it was questionable if the personal law would prevail over a special legislation like the POCSO Act.

Under the Act, sexual exploitation in any manner against a child is looked up as an offence and is not excluded from the sweep of the statute.

20221122-063045

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yediyurappa asks supporters to focus on Covid related work

    Amala Paul plays a police surgeon in ‘Cadaver’

    5 Fun Ice-cream Combinations to Try

    Polling for TN, Pondy Assembly begins