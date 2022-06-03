Over the last decade and a half, Marvel has brought several comic book superheroes to life on the big screen and in recent times on the small screen as well.

Their soon to digitally premiere series, ‘Ms. Marvel’ is one such offering that has many fans quite excited and this web series is expected to be Marvel’s next big streamer release after ‘Moon Knight’.

While the show is all set to stream soon, the makers of the show are busy hatching hypothetical plans of their own, ones that involve Bollywood’s superstar, King Khan, Shahrukh Khan (SRK).

For those not aware, ‘Ms. Marvel’ will see actress Iman Vellani playing the character of Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) in the soon to release live-action web series on Disney+.

As per the trailer of the series, Kamala is seen dreaming about superheroes most of the times, but the times when she is not, she is occupied swooning over Shahrukh Khan.

In the show, the character Kamala is a brown girl – a Pakistani American teenager who grew up in Jersey City and somehow becomes a superhero who has to save her city. In the series, her character is someone who loves Bollywood films and in particular Shahrukh Khan.

Recently, the writer and directors of the show, Sana Amanat, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah got into a fun conversation with ETimes where they discussed the possibility of bringing in Shahrukh Khan for a possible cameo in the series.

When asked about it, writer, Sana Amanat got quite excited and said, “If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again! We’ll go back to production, we’re (definitely) going back to production! Call somebody!”

Adding on to the same, Adil El Arbi, the other writer, said, “We would want to make a Bad Boys 3 remake with Shah Rukh Khan,” and Sana chimed back with, “This will be the perfect pitch.”

Praising the Bollywood actor, director Bilall Fallah said, “He is one of the biggest stars in the world, a legend.”

Sana, who wrote, Kamala’s story in the comic book, also mentioned that SRK was part of the comics too. She said, “SRK, actually is from the comics. We have some Shah Rukh Khan mentions in the comics because it was linked to Kamala’s connectivity with Bollywood and we just love him.”

She added, “As a Pakistani kid in Jersey, I loved Bollywood actors growing up. So having that integrated into Kamala’s world makes it more global and real. It’s really awesome and we are very excited about it. Shah Rukh if you want to work with us, we are down for it.”

Ms. Marvel will stream on Disney+ from June 8, 2022. Besides Iman Vellani, the show also stars Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher and Matt Lintz among others. Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is confirmed to be debuting in the MCU with this series in an unknown but important role.