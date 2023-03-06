If domestic sugar production touches 33.6 million tonnes, then the country may have the leeway to export an extra 1 million tonnes of it this year, official sources said.

According to official sources, sugar stocks in the country are at comfortable levels, even if the production fails to touch 33.6 million tonnes during the current sugar marketing year, which runs from October till September.

Sugar production was 35.9 million tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing year.

Sources in the Food Ministry said that a decision would be taken on sugar exports, once production data is made available next month.

Sugar production was 24 million tonnes till February of the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year.

Government has allowed export of 6 million tonnes of sugar this year.

India is the world’s second largest sugar producing nation and one of the top exporters.

