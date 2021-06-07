Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free vaccination for all above 18 years of age, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned him saying if vaccines are free for all, why should private hospitals charge for them.

“One simple question – If vaccines are free for all, why should private hospitals charge for them?” Rahul Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad said in a tweet. He tweeted with the hash tag of #FreeVaccineForAll.

The Prime Minister announced that all Indians above 18 years of age will be administered free Covid-19 vaccine from June 21. Addressing the nation on Monday, the Prime Minister made it clear that the states will be provided these vaccine doses free of cost by the Central government.

“The government of India will provide free vaccines to the states from Monday, June 21, in every state for all citizens above the age of 18 years,” Modi said. The Prime Minister said that the Government of India will buy 75 per cent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments.

Modi also said that 25 per cent of the vaccines being made in the country will be provided directly to the private hospitals where they will be able to charge a maximum service fee of Rs 150 for a single dose after the fixed price of the vaccine. “The task of monitoring it will remain with the state governments,” the Prime Minister added.

–IANS

aks/bg