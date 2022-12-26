INDIA

If women shower blessings, BJD will continue to serve Odisha for 100 years: Patnaik

NewsWire
0
0

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Monday that his party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), will continue to serve the people of Odisha for the next 100 years if women shower their blessings on the party.

Patnaik said this while addressing party leaders and workers at the silver jubilee celebration of BJD’s foundation day in Puri.

Playing the women card before the 2024 Assembly and general elections, the BJD president called on the women of the state to come forward and assume leadership roles.

“With the blessings of our mothers, BJD will be able to serve the people of Odisha for 100 years and not just 25 or 50 years,” Patnaik said.

Since 2000, when the people of Odisha blessed BJD, the party has been giving importance to the empowerment of women, Patnaik said, adding, “It is our firm belief that the development of women will take Odisha forward. That is why the ‘Mission Shakti’ today has become a movement towards women empowerment.”

Empowering women will strengthen the family, state and the nation as a whole, Patnaik said.

Without naming any political party, Patnaik said, “The interest of the state is the sole agenda of the BJD. While Odisha is not in the focus of national parties, only a regional party like the BJD can develop the state.”

The BJD president also said that his government has earned accolades from across the globe for its sound disaster management.

“In the Parliament and at various meetings, leaders of other parties told me that BJD is the most successful regional party ever. BJD has been working for many years in the service of the people based on the trust of the people,” he said.

Stating that BJD has become a social movement, he called upon all those who want development of Odisha and want to serve Odisha, to join the Biju Janata Dal.

20221226-224603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    U’khand devastation could have been worse but for early forecast, warnings:...

    Personal relics also allow great possibilities for fiction: Artist Biraaj Dodiya

    Uber probing data breach incident involving ‘internal systems’

    FIFA, AFC ask AIFF to add eminent players in governing body;...