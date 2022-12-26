Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Monday that his party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), will continue to serve the people of Odisha for the next 100 years if women shower their blessings on the party.

Patnaik said this while addressing party leaders and workers at the silver jubilee celebration of BJD’s foundation day in Puri.

Playing the women card before the 2024 Assembly and general elections, the BJD president called on the women of the state to come forward and assume leadership roles.

“With the blessings of our mothers, BJD will be able to serve the people of Odisha for 100 years and not just 25 or 50 years,” Patnaik said.

Since 2000, when the people of Odisha blessed BJD, the party has been giving importance to the empowerment of women, Patnaik said, adding, “It is our firm belief that the development of women will take Odisha forward. That is why the ‘Mission Shakti’ today has become a movement towards women empowerment.”

Empowering women will strengthen the family, state and the nation as a whole, Patnaik said.

Without naming any political party, Patnaik said, “The interest of the state is the sole agenda of the BJD. While Odisha is not in the focus of national parties, only a regional party like the BJD can develop the state.”

The BJD president also said that his government has earned accolades from across the globe for its sound disaster management.

“In the Parliament and at various meetings, leaders of other parties told me that BJD is the most successful regional party ever. BJD has been working for many years in the service of the people based on the trust of the people,” he said.

Stating that BJD has become a social movement, he called upon all those who want development of Odisha and want to serve Odisha, to join the Biju Janata Dal.

