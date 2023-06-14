New Delhi, June 14 (IANSlife) Carrera aims to widen its appeal among aspiring young customers and millennial groups that live by their own rules and approach life standing out from the crowd. With Tiger Shroff as the face of Carrera Prowl, the new collection incorporates the bold and unique sense of style of the wearers and will be extensively promoted via all channels to strengthen the brand presence across India.

Tiger Shroff speaks about his collaboration with IANSlife exclusively.

You are very disciplined be it your diet, fitness or work. As a youth icon do you feel millennials and Gen Z need to be more disciplined about their passions?

Tiger : I feel it’s all about discipline, if you are disciplined well, your body will always listen to your mind, it’s like boxer felling down after a punch but mind tells him to get up and fight and body listens.

When it comes to diet you are very strict about what You eat … do you follow a nutritionist and what does your typical day of meals consist of?

Tiger : I am a bit finicky about my diet, I try to stick to it throughout the week, except for on Sundays, which is my cheat day. We should allow ourselves to indulge in with favourite junk meals. It eventually helps you in the long run. I try to follow a proper diet and my dietician helps me to stay away from simple carbohydrates like sugar, cakes, sugared drinks, sweets, potatoes, etc. I usually try take more proteins from natural sources and sometimes from whey protein powder too. On my cheat days, I prefer having dessert which I love and usually avoid on my normal days.

Your go to outfit and what you’re most comfortable wearing?

Tiger : I love payjama, loose jeans, I also like tracks, and keep experimenting with my T shirts, I am particularly fond of sleeveless & I feel earthy colour goes best on me so I use them.

Acting or dancing which is your true love?

Tiger : Both and my workouts as well, you know it connect me to me and its extremely important that you are just yourself when you are in doing it.

What projects are you looking forward to?

Tiger : Wait – you will get to know.

Tell us about the collaboration with Prowl and Carrera, what are the brand affinities and what part of your personality do they complement?

Tiger : Sunglasses play a very important role in my life. As I am an outdoor person who is very shy at the same time, it gives me the perfect window to face the public without feeling too conscious and I wanted to bring a product with which I can personally relate to. My association with Carrera is a very special one. Carrera is a brand that holds great legacy and when the opportunity came to collaborate with a brand this was the first name that came to my mind. It’s a brand that I have admired and used since forever, therefore I chose to associate with a brand that resonates with me and my values and the youth of today.

Your favourite piece from the collection?

Tiger : The entire collection is my child and choosing would be wrong. I am equally in love with all the pieces from the Carrera x Prowl collection and would choose all the pieces as per the occasions.

