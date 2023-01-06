INDIA

If you can’t respect verdict, then why elections: Sisodia on nominated councillors issue

As the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) proceedings began amid a huge ruckus over the L-G nominated councillors on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed the BJP, saying they don’t respect the mandate.

Taking the name of BJP, he said, “If you cannot respect the verdict of the public, then why the elections?,” he tweeted.

“BJP people will stoop so low to hide their misdeeds in MCD! Elections were postponed, illegal appointment of the presiding officer, illegal appointment of nominated councilors, and now the public’s elected councilors are not being administered oath…If you cannot respect the verdict of the public, then why the elections?”, he tweeted.

While party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted, “Till date in the history of MCD, the nominated councilor has never voted in the house. Want to take possession of MCD by dishonesty. We will not let your hooliganism to continue.”

A ruckus broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the nominated councillors ahead of the election for Delhi’s mayor, deputy mayor.

As the proceedings in the House began on Friday, AAP leader of the House Mukesh Goyal raised the issue of nominated corporators taking oath before the elected members. Goyal said that in the last 25 years, it has never happened that nominated councillors were administered oaths before the elected members.

