Senior India fast bowler Mohammed Shami advised young tearaway quick Umran Malik to get command on his line and length, adding that if he does so, then he “can rule the world”.

“There’s only one piece of advice I want to give. I don’t think it’s easy to play against the pace that you have. Just that we need to work a little on line and length. If we can get a command over it, we can rule the world. You have a lot of power, future is bright. Best wishes for you, hope you do well,” said Shami to Umran in a video on bcci.tv.

On Saturday, Shami was at his vintage best, scything through the New Zealand batting line-up with seam movement to pick 3/18 in six overs and set the base for a comprehensive eight-wicket victory, giving India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

“As usual, I kept things simple as per the plan and not try to tamper with your skills and focus on bowling as per one line and length. Plus, there was some dampness on the pitch, which worked well for us as we were able to give the ball a rip and seam it too,” he added.

Shami signed off by advising Umran to keep a calm mind, even during pressure situations, as that will only help him in executing his skills better. “When you are playing for the country, you shouldn’t take pressure on yourself. You should keep trusting your skills. You tend to get carried away when under pressure.”

“But, when you keep your cool and keep trusting your skills, you have better opportunity to execute your plans. When you are doing well, then the importance of focussing is more. Keep your smile on, it’s white-ball cricket, anybody can get hit. But keep believing in your skill and keep an eye on the pitch and bowl accordingly.”

With the series in the bag, India could be tempted to make some changes for the third and final ODI against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

