INDIA

If you vote for BJP, they will loot you, says Priyanka Gandhi

NewsWire
0
0

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday cautioned people that if they vote for the BJP in the Karnataka elections, its leaders will “loot them”.

Addressing a massive crowd in Moodbidri town, Priyanka Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders who come to the state do not speak about local issues and the people.

“Instead, they talk about themselves. If you vote for them, they won’t do your work. They will loot you.

“If they (BJP) had done good work, PM Modi would not have come here and given a list of abuses. He would have given the list of achievements. He would have given the list of how many schools were opened, how many jobs were created and how much development is achieved? They have done nothing to talk about,” she said.

“That’s why, they try to get your attention by raking up caste and religion and covering up their failures,” she added.

“You (people) decide on whether to elect a corrupt leader or best leader. If you want a good government, you have to focus on the election and cast your vote carefully,” she appealed.

“The Congress will develop secondary cities at par with Bengaluru and create jobs. There is going to be a rise in the production of electric vehicles in future. The manufacturing units will be established in Karnataka and we will prove to you how an honest government will deliver its promises.”

Attacking the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi accused it of destroying, instead of creating job opportunities. The Congress after studying the problems of the people has decided to return the money of the people looted by BJP, and the party would fill up 2.90 lakh vacancies lying vacant, she assured.

“The BJP is trying to merge Nandini with Amul. If it happens, it will have a direct impact on 1 crore people of Karnataka. The BJP is not at all thinking about it. They are busy thinking of looting,” she claimed.

20230507-184403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio’s top holding is in Titan

    Wayanad not fertile ground for Sangh Parivar politics: Congress

    Gurugram’s action plan to deal with waterlogging in monsoon

    ‘Deprivation of liberty cannot be unduly long’: SC grants bail to...