IFFI 2019 to celebrate Oscar-winning films

Panaji, Oct 29 (IANS) Ahead of the launch of the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the organisers have decided to celebrate some of the most outstanding films that have won the Best Film award at the Oscars.

The Press Information Bureau on Tuesday released a statement that read: “The films to be showcased in this section include ‘Casablanca’ by Michael Curtiz, ‘Gone With the Wind’ by Victor Fleming , ‘Ben Hur and The Best Years of our Lives’ by William Wyler, ‘All About Eve’ by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ by David Lean, ‘The Sound of Music’ by Robert Wise, ‘The Godfather’ by Francis Ford Coppola, ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ by Jonathan Demme, and ‘Forrest Gump’ by Robert Zemeckis. All these films have not only won the Best Film award but also had been nominated in other categories at the Oscars and have amongst them won quite a number of awards.”

It added: ” The films in this category are some of the most popular and evergreen Hollywood classics which cinephiles and film enthusiasts would love to eagerly watch on the big screen at the 50th IFFI. IFFI always has been a platform that celebrates films from across the world and the festival take this opportunity to pay humble respect to some of the classics of all time made by some of the most respected names of the Hollywood industry.

This year, IFFI will take place in Panaji from November 20 to 28.

