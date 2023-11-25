IFFI 2023: ‘Fight Like a Girl’ is inspired by true events: Matthew Leutwyler

Inspired by true events, ‘Fight Like a Girl’, directed by Matthew Leutwyler, tells the tale of a young Congolese woman who finds new life in a boxing ring after escaping from an illegal mineral mine.

The film is being featured under the ‘Cinema of the World’ category at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

While interacting with delegates at a press conference, Leutwyler said the film is inspired by true events.

“It is based on the story of a female boxing club in East Congo, started by a soldier. He was approached by young women who were victims of sexual violence and betrayal. He was trying to help them win back their confidence through boxing.

“One day a young woman came to the boxing club with an intent to track down the person who killed her father. But later her vengeance gets transformed and she embraces boxing as a sport. It is the life of this woman that inspired me to make a film out of it,” he said.

“A unique aspect of this film is that 80 per cent of the cast are not actors,” said Leutwyler.

“Most of the boxers of the club shown are real boxers from interior parts of Congo,” he added.

Detailing on the preparations she made for the protagonist’s role, Ama Qamata, the lead actress, said that being someone who has never been inside a real life fight, it was a big challenge to step into the role of a boxer.

“As part of the preparations, I used to take training for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening, six days a week,” she said, adding, “My character in the movie is not just that of a boxer. It is to fight against abuse, fight against the system, and to fight for life.”

