ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

IFFI 53 to open with Austrian Director Dieter Berner’s ‘Alma and Oskar’

NewsWire
0
0

The 53rd edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 will open with Austrian film ‘Alma and Oskar’.

The passionate and tumultuous relationship between the Viennese society Grand Dame Alma Mahler (1879-1964) and Austrian artist Oskar Kokoschka (1886-1980) is the subject of this biopic. Directed by Dieter Berner, the film has total runtime of 110 minutes.

Oskar Kokoschka, an upcoming painter, finds Alma, a music composer, during a time when she had already begun a relationship with architect Walter Gropius, after the death of her first husband, Gustav Mahler. Not wanting to be with another man in who’s shadow she cannot realise her artistic potential, Alma initiates a fiery affair with Oskar Kokoschka. Such is the nature of their relationship that Kokoschka paints his most famous work based on it. The film explores their relationship which has been described as ‘stormy’ and ‘tumultuous’.

Director Dieter Berner is a renowned Austrian film and theatre director, actor and screenwriter. He became known nationwide in Austria as a director with the six films of the award-winning Alpensaga, a family and village chronicle that ran from 1976-1980. He received international acclaim for his film Berliner Reigen(2006) based on Schnitzler’s theatre-play Der Reigen.

‘Alma and Oskar’ is scheduled for Sunday, November 20, at INOX, Panaji.

20221108-144404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    On Ranveer’s b’day, Deepika shares funny video to wish ‘favourite person’

    Charrul Malik says shooting for comedy show relieves her tension

    Krystle D’souza posts a pic from the beach

    Prakash Raj expresses support for Sai Pallavi: We are with you