IFFI preparations in full swing: MoS Murugan

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on Monday said preparations for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is underway to organise it on the lines of Cannes film festival.

Murugan, during his visit to coastal state, held a review meeting with all concerned departments and urged everyone to work together to make IFFI a success.

“IFFI will be held from November 20 to 28. This time we are focusing on film bazaars and other things. National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), government of India and Goa are organising IFFI this time like Cannes film festival,” he told reporters here.

“So many activities will be there in these eight days. Screening of new movies, award winning movies etc., will take place. National award winners will participate in IFFI. Arrangements are going on like Cannes (film festival),” he said.

Murugan said that the list of celebrities and guests will be announced officially.

“Today, we reviewed about arrangements. Full-fledged preparation is going on,” he said.

The Goa government has set a deadline to all its concerned departments to complete the work related to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) by November 15.

The IFFI, founded in 1952, was held for the first time in Goa in 2004.

The festival has since found a home in the coastal state as in 2014, Goa was declared the permanent venue for this festival.

