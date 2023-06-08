The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Niharika Singh, asking her to appear before the probe agency within 15 days in connection with her role in the Rs 600-crore Anee Bullion Industry (ABI) scam.

Niharika is the wife of ABI owner Ajit Kumar Gupta and at present posted in Indonesia.

The ED had lodged a money laundering case against ABI in 2019 on the basis of 30 FIRs and complaints registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police against Ajit Kumar Gupta.

The STF, along with Lucknow Police, had arrested Ajit Kumar Gupta on July 16, 2020.

During investigations, Niharika’s role had also come under the scanner.

Later in 2021, the ED added the IFS officer’s name in the PMLA case.

Sources said during the probe against Ajit Kumar Gupta, some dealings and transfer of money involving his officer wife came under scanner and now it needs to be verified by her.

A 2006 batch IFS officer, Niharika has served as deputy chief of southern Africa division, in Tokyo and East Asian countries.

Explaining the modus operandi, the ED sources said the company first floated ponzi schemes in various places of Uttar Pradesh through companies like Anee Bullion Traders, Anee Commodity Brokers Private limited, Eye Vision India Credit Co-operative Society Limited, Anee Bullion Industries among others.

“It lured public to invest in the company promising hefty returns in the form of plots. The company even went on to issue post-dated cheques to convince the investors,” the ED sources said.

20230608-125806