INDIA

IFSO holds three-day training session to combat cyber crime

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police is organising a three-day joint training session on investigation techniques to combat cyber crime in coordination with I4C and the French Embassy, an official said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Delhi Police, officers of Deputy SP and above rank from various state law enforcement agencies have joined this training to explore and discuss concepts and issues related to cyber crime investigation at the international level.

“This programme will provide an interactive forum for the officers to share, explore and discuss concepts and issues related to cyber crime investigation at the international level.

“The course will also provide the participants with a good insight into the process of developing effective policies and framework to solve the cyber crime issues at the international level,” the statement read.

“The joint training session shall be conducted by three cyber experts from the French cyber crime investigation team with two support staff from the French Embassy and three cyber crime experts from the Indian side,” it added.

