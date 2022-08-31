INDIA

IG order probe as 70-yr-old accused of gang rape

Inspector General of Police (Prayagraj range), Rakesh Singh has ordered a probe into a case in which a 70-year-old man has been booked for gang rape, along with four others.

The IG has asked SP (Pratapgarh) to conduct a detailed probe into the incident.

The police claimed that the father of the victim had lodged an FIR with Kunda police against five persons, including the 70-year-old man, under Section 363, 366, 328, 376 D and 506 of the IPC and Section 3 and 4 of POCSO act and accused them of keeping their minor daughter captive for around 15 days and raping her repeatedly at different locations.

The father told the police that a youth, identified as Sachin from Kunda, who studies with his daughter at a local coaching centre, had taken her out on July 11 evening and offered her tea laced with sedatives.

Yadav further alleged when his daughter became unconscious, she was gang raped.

He also claimed that not only Sachin but his brother and three others, including the elderly man, had raped his daughter repeatedly at separate locations and then freed her on July 26.

The victim’s father alleged that the accused had threatened him of dire consequences if he dared to report the matter to the police.

He also accused local police of registering a fake case of goat theft against him at the behest of accused.

IG Rakesh Singh said: “SP (Pratapgarh) has been directed to conduct a detailed probe into the incident.”

He added senior cops would be probing the charges and would act accordingly.

