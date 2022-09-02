ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Iggy Azalea suffers from motion sickness while living on tour bus

NewsWire
0
0

Rapper Iggy Azalea has been struggling with motion sickness for the last three months.

Travelling on a bus as part of her ongoing tour with Pitbull, the 32-year-old rap star has been battling motion sickness since it started, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Living on a tour bus for literally 3 months when you have motion sickness isa stress!!!!” Azalea, who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens to follow her rap ambitions, wrote on Twitter.

The rapper recently revealed that she’s loving the experience of being back on tour. The “Fancy” hitmaker – who has Onyx (2), with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti – also confirmed that she’s had “a lot fun” with Pitbull and his team.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Both our teams on tour get along so well. Genuinely everyone on both sides have a lot of fun and everyone is BEYOND kind to my son. It’s just a good environment I feel happy to be part of!

What’s more, Iggy confessed that touring has allowed her to escape negativity. The chart-topping star revealed that touring reminds her that critical comments on social media are actually irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.

She said: “Tour is my favourite time of year cause it reminds me annually nothing negative people say to me actually means anything and then I go home a lot richer. A dream really.”

In 2021, Azalea announced she was taking a break from music for “a few years” to focus on “other creative projects”. However, the rap star later confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post.

20220902-101005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oscars 2022: Apple becomes first streamer to win best picture

    Kanye works on 10th album amid divorce proceedings with Kim K

    Woody Allen plans to direct ‘one or two more’ films

    IANS Review: ‘Moon Knight’: A wild mash-up of multiple genres (IANS...