IGI Airport CEO summoned by Parliamentary panel on Dec 15 to discuss congestion issues

Amid rising complaints of congestion at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, which has led to passengers missing their flights and facing long delays while checking in due to high footfalls at peak hours, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture has summoned the airport chief to discuss the matter on December 15.

The Rajya Sabha panel headed by MP Vijaysai Reddy has summoned the CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and Chairman of the Association of Private Airport Operators on Thursday to hear their views on the “development of greenfield and brownfield airports and issues pertaining to civil enclaves in defence airports”, according to the notice issued for the meeting.

The issue of congestion at Delhi airport has even reached the Parliament where several MPs last week took it up with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha.

The minister had even visited the IGI airport to take stock of the situation.

He had said in Parliament last week that the government will urgently look at improving the situation at the airport.

Most of the complaints pertain to Terminal 3 or T-3 of the IGI airport, which handles international flights and some domestic flights.

It witnesses footfall of around 2 lakh passengers daily. Also around 1,200 flights operate from there.

The IGI airport has three terminals.

