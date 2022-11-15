The Government has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on November 15 as “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas”. On this occasion, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) has organised a photography exhibition on ‘Tribes, Culture and Tradition’ in collaboration with Sathish Lal Andhekar at the “Darshanam” art gallery located in its premises.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Jual Oram, MP Lok Sabha, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Defence.

Expressing happiness over the decision to celebrate November 15th as “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this.

Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA was also present on the occasion.

The photographs included in the exhibition are of Photo Journalist Sathish Lal Andhekar.

He took these photographs over a period of 12 years.

The culture and tradition of the tribal communities of ten states have been displayed in this exhibition.

The exhibition will run till November 21.

Speaking on the occasion, Jual Oram said: “Today, President Droupadi Murmu went to Birsa Munda’s village Ulihatu. I had tried to take the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee there years ago, but there were many tall trees and such a dense forest that three helicopters could not land at the same time. One helicopter landed, the other two could not land. That’s why Atal ji said that you go, as the car would not go there, so I reached some distance by motorcycle and thereafter walked two to three km. Birsa Munda raised such a huge movement from that remote jungle and shook the British in his life span of only 25 years.”

Oram said that no other movement such as this has happened in the history of India, but historians and others ignored it.

“By organising ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’, people will know about the legacy of Birsa Munda and his contribution to the history and culture of Indian tribal community,” he said.

He also said that now a lot of work has been done in Birsa Munda’s village.

“There has been development and Roads and schools have been built. People must go there and see the legacy of Birsa Munda, the great hero of ‘Ulgulan’.

“After seeing this photography exhibition, people will get a chance to know in detail about the tribal lifestyle and tribal society of India, their culture and tradition. Photographer Sathish Lal Andhekar has captured the tribal life with great subtlety and beauty in his camera”.

