In a change of strategy to downplay the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expansion plan by contesting the upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP has asked its cadres to ignore the new entrants in their states and focus on the party’s own work.

After its success in the recent Punjab Assembly polls, the AAP has now planned to contest the year-end Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP has also planned to contest Karnataka and other state Assembly polls scheduled next year.

In a message to its cadre in poll bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the BJP leadership said not to give too much importance to the AAP and to completely ignore their presence.

“Poll bound state units are told not to fall into the trap of false narrative built by the AAP in the run up to the polls. AAP is creating a false environment to showcase its huge presence in the state. But in reality, it has no ground presence. BJP units in poll bound states are told to ignore AAP, focus on its own work to win the Assembly to form the government for another term,” a party insider said.

A senior functionary pointed out that talking about the AAP will give them unnecessary importance. “Instead of talking about anyone else, we will talk about the work of the BJP government at the Centre and the poll bound states. We have a list of achievements of the BJP government and the cadre advised us to talk about that instead of others, he said.

On Monday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had said that the AAP has no acceptance in the state. “AAP has left nothing in the name of leadership in the state. Its State President and its Women Wing State President are joining the BJP. One must understand that Himachal Pradesh never accepted a third alternative.”

Last month in an interview to IANS, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had said that in a democracy, everyone has the right to contest elections. “During elections a number of parties can come. But this is not the case with the BJP. The BJP has never been an election oriented party and it works throughout the year. Our workers keep on working throughout the year at every level. The workers themselves keep on working for the people, to solve the issues of the public at their own level,” Patel said.

