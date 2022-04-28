INDIA

Ignore AAP, focus on own work: BJP to its cadres in poll bound states

NewsWire
0
20

In a change of strategy to downplay the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expansion plan by contesting the upcoming Assembly polls, the BJP has asked its cadres to ignore the new entrants in their states and focus on the party’s own work.

After its success in the recent Punjab Assembly polls, the AAP has now planned to contest the year-end Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP has also planned to contest Karnataka and other state Assembly polls scheduled next year.

In a message to its cadre in poll bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the BJP leadership said not to give too much importance to the AAP and to completely ignore their presence.

“Poll bound state units are told not to fall into the trap of false narrative built by the AAP in the run up to the polls. AAP is creating a false environment to showcase its huge presence in the state. But in reality, it has no ground presence. BJP units in poll bound states are told to ignore AAP, focus on its own work to win the Assembly to form the government for another term,” a party insider said.

A senior functionary pointed out that talking about the AAP will give them unnecessary importance. “Instead of talking about anyone else, we will talk about the work of the BJP government at the Centre and the poll bound states. We have a list of achievements of the BJP government and the cadre advised us to talk about that instead of others, he said.

On Monday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had said that the AAP has no acceptance in the state. “AAP has left nothing in the name of leadership in the state. Its State President and its Women Wing State President are joining the BJP. One must understand that Himachal Pradesh never accepted a third alternative.”

Last month in an interview to IANS, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had said that in a democracy, everyone has the right to contest elections. “During elections a number of parties can come. But this is not the case with the BJP. The BJP has never been an election oriented party and it works throughout the year. Our workers keep on working throughout the year at every level. The workers themselves keep on working for the people, to solve the issues of the public at their own level,” Patel said.

20220428-183206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI likely to summon ex-NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna

    Raj woman loses eyesight after being drugged, molested for days

    Gr Chennai Corp to add 650 more O2-beds this week

    BJP state leaders rush to Delhi to discuss govt formation