Tom Holland stepped aside politely as fans milled around fellow ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-star Zendaya during their night out in London.

While fans took pictures with Zendaya, they appeared not to recognise that Holland was standing right there.

The couple were spotted leaving Chiltern Firehouse Hotel in central London when they were stopped. Chiltern Firehouse is a 5-star luxury hotel.

The ‘Spiderman’ actor was dressed in casuals, donning a pair of stonewashed jeans and a navy short-sleeved shirt, as per Mirror.co.uk.

His “Dune” actress girlfriend was slightly more dressy, opting for a long, flowing top with on trend cut-outs, which she paired with sleek black trousers.

Being ignored by fans was not the only embarrassing incident that evening as Holland nearly got left behind by his driver.

While leaving Chiltern Firehouse on Saturday night after grabbing some dinner, Zendaya got into the vehicle, and as Tom prepared to get in from the left side, the driver took off, reports TMZ.

However, the driver quickly stopped the car, and then Tom got in the back with Zendaya.

Tom and Zendaya are considered to be one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples.

