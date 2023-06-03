SPORTSFOOTBALL

Igor Stimac condoles victims of Odisha train accident

Indian men’s national football team head coach Igor Stimac on Saturday condoled the tragic accident of the Coromandel Express that happened in Balasore district of Odisha.

The incident took place after the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train in Balasore, causing a death of at least 261 people and injuring more than 900.

Notably, the senior men’s Indian team is currently camped in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ahead of the Intercontinental Cup, which is set to take place in the city from June 9 to 18.

Speaking to the media a day after the accident, Stimac said,”It was not a pleasant morning here in Odisha, when we came to know of the train tragedy that took place yesterday, and so many people lost their lives.”

“I want to express our condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones. I send my hopes and prayers to those who are injured, that they will find the strength to get out of trouble,” he added.

India are set to play Mongolia (June 9), Vanuatu (June 12), and Lebanon (June 15) in the Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, with the final slated to take place on June 18.

