SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Igor Stimac names provisional squad ahead of Tri-Nation International Football Tournament

NewsWire
0
0

Senior Men’s football national team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday announced a provisional 23-man squad for the five-day camp that begins in Kolkata on March 15.

India will train in Kolkata in a camp, before travelling to Imphal, where they will play the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium from March 22 to 28, with Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan being the two opponents.

“Out of the 23 called-up for the squad, 14 will report to the camp on Wednesday, with the other nine (players from Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC) joining on Match 19, one day after the ISL 2022-23 final,” the AIFF said in a release.

“Eleven players have also been named as the reserves, and will be called up for the camp only if the necessity arises. The final list of 23 players for the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament will be announced after the completion of the Hero ISL final,” it added.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh.

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Glan Martins.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Head Coach: Igor Stimac.

List of 11 Reserves:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Prabhsukhan Gill.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Narender Gahlot.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Nikhil Poojary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita.

20230314-172802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Qatar 2022: Germany’s World Cup hopes pinned on teenager Jamal Musiala

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC thrash Chennaiyin FC 3-0

    Premier League: Liverpool thrash Leeds to move to within 3 points...

    Big B meets Messi and Ronaldo before PSG vs Saudi All-Star...