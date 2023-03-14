Senior Men’s football national team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday announced a provisional 23-man squad for the five-day camp that begins in Kolkata on March 15.

India will train in Kolkata in a camp, before travelling to Imphal, where they will play the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium from March 22 to 28, with Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan being the two opponents.

“Out of the 23 called-up for the squad, 14 will report to the camp on Wednesday, with the other nine (players from Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC) joining on Match 19, one day after the ISL 2022-23 final,” the AIFF said in a release.

“Eleven players have also been named as the reserves, and will be called up for the camp only if the necessity arises. The final list of 23 players for the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament will be announced after the completion of the Hero ISL final,” it added.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh.

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Glan Martins.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan.

Head Coach: Igor Stimac.

List of 11 Reserves:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Prabhsukhan Gill.

Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Narender Gahlot.

Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Nikhil Poojary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita.

20230314-172802