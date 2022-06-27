Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar visited Anantnag district on Monday to chair the final joint security review meeting of the Amarnath Yatra, officials said.

Top officials from the army, paramilitary forces, and the state police, including the commander of the Victor Force of the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, the IG, CRPF, Kashmir Sector, the DIGs of the BSF, the ITBP, the CRPF and DIG, Anantnag, as well aas Besides all SSPs and COs of south Kashmir were also present.

IGP Kashmir highlighted the eminent threat from terrorists and stressed for strengthening of the intelligence grid so as to neutralise them.

He also discussed the other threat perceptions for Yatra as well as tourists and emphasised the establishment of a proper security grid.

Taking a district-wise security review and stock of arrangements put in place for the Yatra, he also elaborated the role and responsibility of local police in all the four districts of south Kashmir.

On the occasion, the senior officers of army and other security forces also made detailed presentations and shared their inputs and suggestions for strengthening the overall security grid and providing fool-proof security cover to the Yatries during their forward and return journeys.

“Special attention was laid on regular briefing and de-briefing, cut-off timings, elimination of threat of sticky bombs/IEDs/grenade lobbing & drone attacks, security of parking areas, traffic management, ROP, implementation of SOPs etc,” police said in a statement.

“On the conclusion, IGP Kashmir emphasised that multiple checking points must be established for restricting unregistered Yatris from reaching the base camp to avoid chaotic situations. He also directed that all stakeholders be taken into confidence by creating synergy and cordial relations with them so as to achieve objective of conducting a successful Yatra.”

