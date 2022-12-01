Chandigarh, Dec 1: A report submitted by then Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Punjabs Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) has made startling revelations about the links of the states politicians with gangsters who were carrying out murders and extortions.

Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, as IGP of the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) till 2021, submitted in his report that gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria is a protï¿½gï¿½ of Akali Dal leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia. Lodged in Amritsar jail Bhagwanpuria is one of the conspirators in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The report states that former Akali dal Youth leader Inderbir Singh Bolaria, now in Congress, is closely linked to gangster Sonu Kangla who has several cases of illicit arms and drug smuggling pending against him. Once a part of the Bhagwanpuria gang, he had alleged that many politicians were involved in drug trafficking in Punjab.

This reporter accessed the sensational inquiry report titled, Politician-gangster nexus in Punjab. The report was submitted to the government on February 18, 2020, but it was pushed under the carpet by the Congress regime.

The report also states that the accident of senior Akali leader, general secretary of the party, and former Cooperation Minister Captain Kanwaljit Singh was stage-managed. In fact, it was a political murder that needed to be probed.

Capt. Kanwaljit was killed in a road accident on March 29, 2009, near Kharar. What raised suspicion was that his car was hit by two trucks, one after the other, on National Highway 95 near Ropar T-junction.

Talking to indianarrtive.com the former IPS officer stood by his findings.

The former IG said that the matter was referred to him by the DGP on November 11, 2019, and he submitted his report in three months, raising several questions that needed to be followed with the registration of FIRs in the various cases that were investigated but that did not happen.

Kunwar Vijay Partap said that gangsters, Bhagwanpuria and Kangla, were small-time criminals but became big after SAD president Sukhbir Badal took over the Home portfolio and Bikram Singh Majithia started acting as a de facto Home Minister.

He questioned the rationale behind shifting Bhagwanpuria from Ropar jail to Amritsar jail on March 23, 2019, just before the parliamentary elections. He mentioned in his report that Biikramjit Singh Majithia was instrumental in getting the gangster shifted with the aim to use his muscle power for political gains.

The report revealed that the police, under pressure from the then-Akali government, passed the murder of Bhagwanpuria’s wife as a case of a heart attack when it was not. She was cremated at night in a hush-hush manner, and the police turned a blind eye.

To a question, Kunwar Vijay Partap replied by saying, ‘let someone sue me for my findings, and I will produce official records and other evidence to expose all powerful politicians.’

Indianarrative.com reached out to the Punjab government, the Police department, the then DGP Dinkar Gupta, and Bikram Majithia for comments but there was no response.

Inderbir Singh Bolaria responded to deny his links with gangster Sonu Kangla. ‘They can even link me to Dawood Ibrahim if they so like,’ he retorted.

Kunwar Vijay Partap resigned from his job in 2021 and contested the assembly election from Amritsar on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket and is now an MLA.

(The content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)

–indianarrative

