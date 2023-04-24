New Delhi, April 24 (IANSlife) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the signing of two new hotels in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Both, Vivanta and Ginger branded hotels are Greenfield projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President – Real Estate and Development, IHCL said, “These signings are in line with IHCL’s vision to strengthen its presence across spiritual centres in India. Ayodhya is an important pilgrimage site and receives a very high footfall throughout the year. These hotels will also complete the travel circuit with Lucknow and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. We are delighted to partner with Bhardwaj Global Infraventures Private Limited for these two hotels.”

The five-acre development with the two hotels is well situated within easy driving distance of the planned Ayodhya International Airport. The 100-room Vivanta will feature a 24-hour restaurant, sizable meeting rooms, and leisure amenities like a pool and health club. The 120-room Ginger will have a fitness facility, conference spaces, and Qmin, an all-day restaurant providing both regional and international cuisines.

Ramendra Pratap Singh, Director and Shivendra Pratap Singh, Project Head, Bhardwaj Global Infraventures Private Limited said, “We are excited to partner with IHCL, India’s leading hospitality company which is known for pioneering destinations in the country. The Vivanta and Ginger hotels will be the first branded hotels in Ayodhya and will deliver a world-class hospitality experience to the guests visiting the holy city.”

One of Hinduism’s most famous gods, Lord Rama, is said to have been born in the Uttar Pradesh city of Ayodhya, which is situated on the banks of the River Saryu. The city is well-known for its historic temples and is a well-liked site for religious observances.

