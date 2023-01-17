New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANSlife) With the opening of Jaagir Manor, a SeleQtions hotel, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, made its debut today in Dudhwa, Uttar Pradesh. The hotel, with its Victorian-inspired architecture, is a tranquil haven amid the Terai Himalayan jungles, which border Nepal.

Commenting on the occasion, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “IHCL has always been a pioneer of positioning new and lesser explored destinations on the tourism map. Located within the Dudhwa wildlife corridor, Jaagir Manor brings alive yet another hidden gem of India and opens the gateway for travelers to embrace nature at its best. We are delighted to announce the opening of this SeleQtions hotel and believe that this will tap into the immense tourism potential of this location.”

The 20-room hotel is tucked away in the calm orchards and surrounding forests and offers a mix of heritage rooms from the 1940s and luxurious villas. Located a leisurely drive from Lucknow, visitors can enjoy a relaxing getaway away from the city’s bustle or set out on an adventure to see everything the place has to offer. Jaagir Manor’s culinary choices, which range from glocal and Indian fare at the all-day café The Pavilion to private barbeque evenings, will satisfy one’s palate. Additionally, visitors can partake in a wide range of experiences, such as visits to organic farms, encounters with the Tharu Tribe, exclusive game drives, and excursions to the Nepali border, among others.

Speaking about the opening, Kamaljit Singh & Deepi Singh, Owners of Dudhwa Adventure Resorts Pvt. Ltd., said, “IHCL, with its legacy of warm Indian hospitality, has always accelerated tourism in the regions they step into. The opening of Jaagir Manor in partnership with IHCL will further leverage the unique offerings of Dudhwa.”

The Dudhwa wildlife corridor, which spans over 490 square miles of untamed jungles and includes four unique forest pieces, is situated in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and is home to various species of mammals and birds. It is a haven for nature lovers because of its abundance of vegetation, fauna, and wildlife.

